Knack has been building up as a starter this spring, though he could be slated for a long-relief role, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Knack has started two of the three Cactus League contests in which he's pitched, compiling a 6.23 ERA, 2.08 WHIP and 4:2 K:BB over 4.1 innings. The right-hander made 12 starts among 15 regular-season appearances with the big club as a rookie last year, posting a 3.65 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with a 69:18 K:BB over 69 innings. The team rebuilt its pitching staff during the offseason, however, and both Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin are healthy after neither pitched in the majors while recovering from injuries in 2024. May, Gonsolin and Knack are all candidates to claim the final spot in Los Angeles' rotation, but Knack is likely third in the pecking order among the trio.