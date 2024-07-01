Ramos went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and one RBI in Sunday's win over the Dodgers.

Ramos knocked an RBI double and scored a run in the fourth inning before doubling and scoring again in the eighth. The 24-year-old outfielder has cooled off a bit in the second half of the month, going just 10-for-50 (.200) over his last 12 games. Still, he finishes June with 14 extra-base hits while hitting .304 (34-for-112) across 27 games. Ramos is now slashing .294/.368/.508 with 37 RBI and 20 extra-base hits through 48 games.