The Giants and Wade avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5 million contract Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

This was Wade's final year of arbitration eligibility, as he's slated to hit free agency next winter. While the 31-year-old is the current favorite to open the 2025 season as the Giants' primary first baseman against right-handed pitching, there have been reports of the club seeking help at the position from outside the organization and also whispers of Wade being available via trade.