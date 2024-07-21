Lively (8-6) took the loss against the Padres on Sunday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings while striking out two.

Lively gave up a two-out double to Kyle Higashioka that plated two runs in the second inning, but outside of that, he pitched well and stayed out of trouble in Sunday's loss. It was his seventh straight start in which he gave up multiple runs, but he's also pitched into the sixth inning in six straight starts. The 32-year-old remains a steady piece of the Guardians rotation with a 3.57 ERA through 93.1 innings this season.