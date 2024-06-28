Lively (7-4) took the loss against the Royals on Thursday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk over six innings while striking out five.

Lively was sharp for most of the contest and didn't allow a runner to reach second until the fifth inning when Nick Loftin walked, then advanced on a steal. Unfortunately for the right-hander, his luck would run out in the following frame after he surrendered back-to-back triples to open things up, which eventually led to two runs coming home for Kansas City. It marked Lively's first quality start this month and he's now allowed two or fewer runs in six of his last seven outings. However, he's now lost two of his last three starts after previously winning five straight.