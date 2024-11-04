Soto received a qualifying offer from the Yankees on Monday, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Soto is expected to decline the offer in what is simply a procedural move for the Yankees, who would receive draft compensation should the 26-year-old superstar sign with another team in free agency. Soto is the biggest name headed to the open market, and he's coming off his first season with the Yankees with a slash line of .288/.419/.569 with 41 home runs and 109 RBI across 713 plate appearances during the regular season.