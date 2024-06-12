Stanek pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the White Sox.

Stanek earned the win Monday after the Mariners won in walk-off fashion, and he was able to protect a lead Tuesday. The right-hander has pitched back-to-back days twice in the last week, while Andres Munoz, who recently dealt with a back injury, has taken the mound just once in that span. Stanek has had mixed results as a setup man in 2024, posting a 4.21 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB over 25.2 innings while adding five saves, 10 holds and two blown saves.