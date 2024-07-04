Hoeing (hamstring) will be activated from the 15-day injured list and start Friday versus the White Sox, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Hoeing has been used as a starter plenty in the past but has been deployed exclusively in relief in 2024 aside from a one-inning "start" on his rehab assignment. The 27-year-old threw 49 pitches over 2.2 frames in his most recent rehab appearance, so the Marlins' bullpen will be needed Friday. It's not clear whether this is a one-off for Hoeing or he could make additional starts.