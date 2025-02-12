Hoeing will remain in the Padres' bullpen rather than being stretched out as a rotation option, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Hoeing has plenty of past starting experience and San Diego had given consideration to building him back up. However, the club has ultimately decided he'll provide more value by staying in the bullpen. Hoeing made 32 relief appearances and two starts between the Marlins and Padres in 2024, collecting a 2.18 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 43:14 K:BB over 53.2 innings.