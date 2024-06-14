Martinez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double Thursday in a 3-2 win against the Marlins.

Martinez accounted for both of New York's extra-base hits in the victory, with his first knock being a seventh-inning double that contributed to the team's first run. The veteran slugger's second hit was more dramatic -- he took Miami closer Tanner Scott deep for a two-run, walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth inning. It was Martinez's 321st career long ball and the first walk-off home run of his 14-year career. He's gone deep six times through 168 plate appearances this season.