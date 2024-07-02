Garrett earned the save in Monday's 9-7 win over the Nationals. He faced two batters, allowing one hit and striking out one.

With Edwin Diaz still out due to suspension, Garrett entered with a three-run lead and two outs in the tenth inning. The previous reliever, Tyler Jay, left runners on first and second to clean up. After allowing a run-scoring single to Keibert Ruiz, Garrett punched out Luis Garcia to bring New York back to .500. Diaz is eligible to return from suspension July 6, but until that time, Garrett looks to be the favorite for saves in the Mets' bullpen.