Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said that Hays is being examined after being hit in the ribs by a pitch in Thursday's game versus the Blue Jays, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Hays was drilled in the left ribcage by a Yimi Garcia pitch in the top of the ninth inning. He remained in the game to run the bases but was clearly in a lot of pain, so the Orioles wanted to get him checked out to make sure he didn't suffer any fractures. Aside from the hit by pitch, Hays struck out in his other three plate appearances Thursday.