Mazur did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's loss to the Angels, allowing one run on two hits and four walks while striking out two over six innings.

Mazur didn't have his best command Tuesday but was able to limit the damage against him by inducing plenty of weak contact. He allowed four hard hit balls on the night, and both hits against him went for singles with one of those being an RBI knock by Luis Rengifo in the third. Aside from the walks, it was an impressive showing from the 23-year-old who only needed 77 pitches to get through six frames. Mazur will get to stick in the rotation for the time being while the Padres deal with some injuries and lines up to take the mound over the weekend against the Diamondbacks.