The Padres will call up Mazur from Triple-A El Paso to make his major-league debut Tuesday against the Angels, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The Padres are in need of starting pitching help with both Joe Musgrove (elbow) and Yu Darvish (groin) recently landing on the injured list. Randy Vasquez had already been added to the rotation, and the Padres have opted for Mazur to fill the other slot, with Jhony Brito remaining in the bullpen. Mazur, 23, has struggled since a promotion to El Paso in posting a 7.11 ERA over four starts. However, he had been on a dominant run at Double-A San Antonio prior to that, collecting a 1.95 ERA and 32:5 K:BB over 32.1 innings. The righty could make another start Sunday versus the Diamondbacks, although that might depend on how he fares Tuesday.