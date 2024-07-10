Higashioka went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer and a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Mariners.

Higashioka tacked on a two-run blast in the eighth to cut the deficit to 7-3 for his only hit of the evening. Though he's not an everyday player, Higashioka has been swinging the bat well when in the lineup of late, slashing .342/.375/.842 with six homers, 17 RBI and eight runs scored in 40 plate appearances over his last 11 games. He'll continue to split time behind the dish with Luis Campusano despite Higashioka currently swinging a much hotter bat.