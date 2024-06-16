Machado started at third base and went 0-for-4 in a loss to the Mets on Saturday.

Machado recently missed four games due to a strained right hip flexor and was limited to DH duties in four straight contests following his return. The veteran was able to resume playing the field Saturday, though he didn't look like he was up to full speed while running out a grounder in the seventh inning. It's unclear how much the hip issue is bothering Machado, but he's batting just .200 (4-for-20) with no runs or RBI and seven strikeouts since returning to the lineup.