Jones (5-6) picked up the win in Saturday's 4-3 victory over the Rays, giving up two runs on three hits and three walks over seven innings. He struck out eight.

The day began in rough fashion for the rookie right-hander as he hit both Brandon Lowe (toe) and Amed Rosario (face) with pitches, the latter being unable to escape a 99.6 mph fastball up and in. Rosario appeared to avoid a serious injury however, and once play resumed, Jones was able to re-focus and put together his best performance since his 10-strikeout one-hitter against the Rockies on May 4. Through his first 15 big-league starts, Jones sports a 3.66 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 93:25 K:BB through 86 innings. He's scheduled to make his next trip to the mound on the road next weekend in Atlanta.