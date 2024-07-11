Skenes (6-0) picked up the win Thursday against Milwaukee, allowing no hits, a walk and a hit by pitch with 11 strikeouts over seven scoreless innings.

Skenes' excellent rookie season got even better Tuesday, tying his career high in strikeouts and logging his second hitless start. He finished the outing retiring 16 consecutive batters and only allowed a baserunner in the second inning. The 22-year-old is undefeated through 11 appearances and has generated a quality start in nine of his last 10 outings. Skenes will enter the All-Star break with a 1.91 ERA and 89 strikeouts across 66.1 innings.