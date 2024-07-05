Lowe went 3-for-5 in Thursday's win over the Royals with a double, a homer and three runs scored while also drawing a walk.

Lowe doubled in his second trip to the plate before coming around to score four batters later on a Jonny DeLuca single, extending Tampa Bay's lead to four runs. The second baseman then added a solo homer in the sixth and went on to reach four times in the contest - the first time he's done so this season. Lowe's three hits on the night also marked a season high and he's now homered three of his last four games. Over that stretch he's batting .333 (5-for-15) with three RBI and six runs scored.