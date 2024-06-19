Fairbanks (thumb) was spotted throwing long toss and playing catch on the field prior to Wednesday's game in Minnesota, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays haven't disclosed whether Fairbanks will be available out of the bullpen Wednesday, but his ability to take part in some pregame throwing work one day after being lifted from his appearance in Tuesday's 7-6 loss at least offers hope that he'll avoid a stint on the injured list. After being struck in his pitching hand by a 103 mile-per-hour comebacker off the bat of Carlos Correa, Fairbanks was diagnosed with a bruised right thumb after X-rays returned negative.