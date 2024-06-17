Duran went 2-for-4 with a walk, two stolen bases and one run scored in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Yankees.

Duran extended his hitting streak to seven games, a span in which he's gone 12-for-29 (.414) with five extra-base hits. The outfielder has added six steals over his last nine contests as he continues to provide speed atop the order for a Red Sox team that has little hesitation to run. Duran is up to 17 thefts in 20 attempts while slashing .278/.348/.468 with five home runs, 31 RBI and 48 runs scored across 72 games this season.