Faedo (5-1) tossed two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win in Saturday's 7-3 victory over the Blue Jays. He allowed one hit and struck out three.

Detroit starter Reese Olson was forced to exit after two innings due to right shoulder soreness, which brought Faedo into the contest. The righty pitched well and earned his fifth win out of the bullpen this season, which ties him with Shelby Miller for the team lead among relievers. The long relief role isn't the most fantasy friendly, though Faedo has pitched well this year, compiling a 3.35 ERA and 41 strikeouts across 45.2 innings overall.