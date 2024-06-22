Brieske worked around a hit to toss two scoreless innings of relief and earn a hold in Friday's 2-1 win over the White Sox.

The hold is the first of the season for Brieske and the fifth of his career. Since starting 15 games as a rookie in 2022, the righty has transitioned to the bullpen for the Tigers, and he's been an effective long reliever this year. Brieske has logged 20.1 innings across his 11 appearances, posting a solid 2.66 ERA and 0.84 WHIP. While the numbers are good, his fantasy value is limited in his current role.