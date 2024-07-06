Foley allowed two runs on four hits but managed to secure the save in Friday's 5-4 win over the Reds.

Foley started the ninth inning with a 5-2 lead but was generally ineffective as he allowed Cincinnati back into the game before eventually escaping. Despite the blip, the righty has been mostly solid this year, compiling a 3.26 ERA across 30.1 innings and recording 14 saves in 16 chances. Foley isn't the most exciting option, but as long as he remains the closer in Detroit, he'll maintain fantasy value.