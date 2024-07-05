Soto went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a loss to the Reds on Thursday.

Soto brought New York to within four runs with his two-run swat to center field in the seventh inning, but that was the final tally for either team. The All-Star outfielder is up 21 homers on the campaign, putting him on pace to surpass the career-high 35 long balls he hit last season. Soto has added 63 RBI, 70 runs, four steals and a .300/.438/.568 slash line through 385 plate appearances in his first season as a Yankee.