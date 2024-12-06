Horford (toe) is available for Friday's matchup versus the Bucks, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

The veteran big man is expected to get the start with Kristaps Porzingis (lower leg) sidelined Friday. However, it would not come as a surprise if Horford was held out of the second leg of the back-to-back set during Saturday's game versus the Grizzlies. The 38-year-old has appeared in three of the Celtics' last five outings, during which he averaged 8.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks across 28.3 minutes per contest.