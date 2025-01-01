Horford produced zero points (0-7 FG, 0-6 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and two steals over 21 minutes during Tuesday's 125-71 win over the Raptors.

Horford couldn't get anything going in the scoring department against the lowly Raptors. The veteran center has struggled to make an impact offensively in two straight games, scoring only five points combined while going 2-for-19 from the field and 1-for-16 from beyond the arc. However, Horford should remain in the starting lineup as long as Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) remains out.