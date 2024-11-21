Johnson closed with 15 points (6-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 14 rebounds, four assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 120-97 loss to Golden State.

Johnson returned from a one-game absence and notched his seventh double-double of the season, albeit while shooting poorly from the floor. Any player can have an off night from the floor, however, so fantasy managers shouldn't be worried about Johnson's efficiency, particularly in this matchup against an on-the-rise Warriors team. Johnson's role as one of the Hawks' go-to players on offense shouldn't be under any threat going forward, and he'll remain valuable in fantasy even amid an occasional off night due to his impressive two-way contributions.