Risacher (adductor) isn't listed on the Hawks' injury report for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers.

Risacher was downgraded from questionable to out ahead of Tuesday's game against the Rockets, but the rookie will return to action Thursday, presumably in a starting role given Jalen Johnson (shoulder) is now out for the season. However, Risacher has appeared in only one game since Jan. 14, so he'll likely still face some restrictions. When Risacher has played at least 25 minutes this season (18 games), he's averaged 13.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks in 28.4 minutes per game.