Butler (conditioning) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hawks and Sunday's contest against the Rockets, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Barry reported earlier Friday that Butler was expected to join the Heat on their two-game road trip. However, the All-NBA forward will instead remain in Miami as he works on his conditioning after missing the Heat's last three games due to a stomach bug, and he's now expected to return on New Years Day against the Pelicans. Jaime Jaquez will likely remain in Miami's starting lineup for the next two games due to Butler's absence.