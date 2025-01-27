The Heat announced Monday that Butler has been suspended indefinitely without pay for a period of no fewer than five games due to "a continued pattern of disregard of team rules, engaging in conduct detrimental to the team and intentionally withholding services."

Butler has now been suspended on three occasions by the team this month, with his latest ban coming after he walked out of the team's morning shootaround after being informed that he would come off the bench for Monday's game against the Magic, per Shams Charania of ESPN. As a result of Butler's latest transgression, the Heat will hold him out through the Feb. 6 trade deadline, presumably with the hope of finding a suitor for the star forward before then. Haywood Highsmith is slated to start at small forward Monday, and he should be a beneficiary of additional minutes along with reserves Jaime Jaquez (illness), Duncan Robinson, Terry Rozier and Nikola Jovic for the duration of Butler's suspension.