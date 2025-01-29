Davis won't return to Tuesday's game against the 76ers due to an abdominal muscle strain, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Davis chipped in four points (2-3 FG), two rebounds and one steal across 10 minutes before checking out of the game with 2:10 remaining in the first quarter and heading to the locker room. The superstar big man's status will be something to monitor ahead of Thursday's game against Washington. Jaxson Hayes, Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) and Christian Koloko could take on added minutes in the frontcourt if Davis is unable to play Thursday.