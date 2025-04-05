Davis (adductor) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Clippers, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.

Davis will miss the first night of the club's back-to-back set while the club manages his availability due to a left adductor strain. His next chance to suit up will come during Saturday's rematch against the Clippers. Naji Marshall, Kai Jones and Dwight Powell are all candidates for an uptick in playing time due to Davis being sidelined.