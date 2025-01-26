Davis contributed 36 points (13-23 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals across 36 minutes during Saturday's 118-108 victory over the Warriors.

Davis paced the Lakers in scoring Saturday and was at his best in the fourth quarter when the two-man game between Davis and LeBron James sealed the game for good. Davis surpassed the 30-point plateau for the first time this month, and he continues to deliver outstanding numbers on both ends of the court. Since Jan. 1 onwards, he's averaging 25.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.8 blocks across 35.0 minutes per game.