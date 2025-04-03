Davis sustained a laceration near his right eye but has checked back in to Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.
Davis was hit in the head and went back to the locker room briefly before returning with a bandage over the laceration. He's returned to Wednesday's game and shouldn't face any limitations the rest of the way.
