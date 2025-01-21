Moody amassed 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Monday's 125-85 loss to the Celtics.

This wasn't Moody's best shooting night, obviously, put he was able to chip in across the stat sheet for a solid fantasy line. He did benefit from some garbage time, but Moody could see extended minutes going forward with Draymond Green (cal) sidelined for at least three more games. Moddy has scored in double figures in three straight and could have some streaming appeal to fantasy managers in deeper leagues.