Sarr produced 19 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-8 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks across 33 minutes during Thursday's 123-114 win over the Hornets.

Sarr has now scored double-digit points in five straight outings. While the rookie big man is still struggling with his efficiency on the season, he is shooting 40.9 percent on 4.4 three-point attempts per contest over that stretch. Sarr is still raw in his scoring ability, but his average of 1.9 blocks per game this season displays his elite rim-protection upside.