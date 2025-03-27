Sarr finished with 24 points (10-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 119-114 victory over the 76ers.

Sarr put his mark on nearly every aspect of Wednesday's contest, leading all players in scoring and blocks while connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three and contributing on the glass. Sarr posted his second highest scoring total of the year, falling behind his season-high 34 points tallied March 15.