Now that was a great night of football.

We've gotten used to some not-so-great football on Thursday nights, but if your team was heavily invested in last night's game, your Week 13 got off to a tremendous start, with the Cowboys just eking out a 41-35 win over the Seahawks.

37.4 PPR points from DK Metcalf, who made up for about two seasons' worth of bad touchdown luck with three scores on six catches. 32.7 for CeeDee Lamb, 17.3 from Tony Pollard, 16.9 from Zach Charbonnet, 19.7 from Jake Ferguson … even Brandin Cooks got in on the fun with 14.5 points. Both Geno Smith and Dak Prescott threw three touchdowns in the shootout, and rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba had maybe his most promising game yet, with seven catches for 62 yards on 11 targets – and he should have had an even bigger game, with a 30-yard touchdown overturned by a questionable call on replay.

The only problem coming out of Thursday's game was that Charbonnet left late with a knee injury and couldn't return. The severity of the injury isn't yet known as of Thursday night, but it's a tough outcome for Charbonnet, who got to 99 total yards on 20 touches against a very good Cowboys defense, confirmation of his upside in filling in for Kenneth Walker. This is a talented player in a good offense, and he took advantage of the situation after failing to do much last week.

The Seahawks do have some extra time before their next game, so if the injury isn't too serious, Charbonnet could be back in time for Week 14 against the 49ers in 10 days – though, there's also a chance Walker could be back from his oblique injury by then, too, so Charbonnet's Fantasy outlook moving forward is definitely cloudy.

Other than that, it was a pretty terrific night for Fantasy. Lamb continues to make his case for a top-five pick next season, and he might not be No. 5 or No. 4; Pollard continues to get the touchdown regression we were hoping for; and Geno Smith and Metcalf showed they can still be high-upside options, even against very tough matchups.

The only guy who didn't fare well was Tyler Lockett, unfortunately, as he looks like he's finally lost enough of a step to be just a fringe Fantasy option, unfortunately. It might be too soon to say Smith-Njigba has definitely usurped him – he had just three targets last week, after all – but it wouldn't surprise me if he did end up establishing himself as the clear No. 2 option down the stretch. He could also be a very good Fantasy option, for those of you in the 29% of CBS Fantasy leagues where he's available on waivers.

And with that, let's move on to previewing the rest of the Week 13 schedule. After last night, you might need to make up some ground. Yesterday, we previewed every Week 13 game on the schedule, so be sure to check that out if you haven't. Here's more content from the CBS Fantasy Football team to get you ready for this weekend's action:

In other Fantasy news, the Cardinals granted Zach Ertz his release Thursday. That presumably means he's recovered from the quad injury that landed him on IR, but the emergence of Trey McBride as a focal point for the Cardinals offense has made the veteran expendable. He's not a difference maker anymore, but he has drawn better than six targets per game over the past two seasons, and could land somewhere (maybe Baltimore?) where he could actually matter for Fantasy. If you're desperate at TE and have a roster spot to play with, consider picking him up this weekend.



