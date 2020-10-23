It's always a good start to the week when two recommended sleepers in Start 'Em & Sit 'Em deliver on Thursday night. That was the case for Carson Wentz and Boston Scott against the Giants.
Wentz had his second game in a row with 30-plus Fantasy points after he had 359 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception, along with 14 rushing yards and a touchdown, in the Eagles' 22-21 victory. And Scott had 12 carries for 46 yards, as well as three catches for 46 yards and a touchdown on five targets, in place of the injured Miles Sanders (knee).
Two other players I wish I recommended Thursday were Sterling Shepard and Richard Rodgers. For Shepard, he returned from a four-game absence with a toe injury and finished with six catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. He could emerge as a low-end starter in all leagues moving forward and will be a popular waiver wire addition for Week 8. His roster percentage on CBS Sports is 27 percent.
Rodgers stepped up with Zach Ertz (ankle) and Dallas Goedert (ankle) both on injured reserve with six catches for 85 yards on eight targets against the Giants. Rodgers could be a good streaming option again in Week 8 against Dallas, and he's rostered in just 4 percent of leagues. The Eagles have a bye in Week 9, and Goedert could be back in Week 10. But Rodgers could be helpful as long as he's starting for Philadelphia.
Now, with Thursday behind us, let's take a look at other sleeper options for this week, and hopefully they'll be as successful as Wentz and Scott. And we have DFS lineups for you to use on DraftKings and FanDuel.
Week 7 Sleepers
CAR Carolina • #5
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Bridgewater struggled against the Bears as expected last week with eight Fantasy points, but he averaged 27.0 Fantasy points in the two games prior to Week 6. I expect another 20-point outing against the Saints, who have allowed every opposing quarterback this season to score at least three touchdowns. And this is a revenge game for Bridgewater going against his former team.
Kyle Allen QB
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
If you're desperate for someone in a two-quarterback or Superflex league, consider Allen this week with his matchup against the Cowboys. He just scored 19 Fantasy points against the Giants in Week 6, and Dallas has allowed four of six quarterbacks this season to score multiple touchdowns.
Drew Lock QB
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Lock is another desperation play in a two-quarterback or Superflex league, but he could be useful this week against the Chiefs now that Noah Fant (ankle) is expected to play. With Fant, Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy, Lock finally has playmakers at his disposal to help him in what could be a comeback effort against Kansas City. And the Chiefs have allowed five total touchdowns to Derek Carr and Josh Allen in their past two games.
James White RB
NE New England • #28
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
White has been great the past two games against Kansas City and Denver with 15 catches for 103 yards on 17 targets, and he should continue to be a valuable weapon for Cam Newton this week. While he doesn't have a touchdown yet this year, White is worth starting in all PPR leagues as at least a flex given his involvement in the passing game.
ARI Arizona • #29
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Edmonds watched as Kenyan Drake went off against the Cowboys in Week 6 and only had six total touches (one catch), but I expect his involvement in the passing game to increase this week given the expected game flow against Seattle. The Seahawks are also among the league leaders in receptions allowed to running backs, and Edmonds had 10 catches on 12 targets in two games prior to Week 6.
Zack Moss RB
BUF Buffalo • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Bills will hopefully give Moss more work now that he's back from the toe injury that sidelined him for three games prior to Week 6, and Devin Singletary wasn't dominant in Moss' absence. Moss also scored in Week 1 against the Jets on a reception, so hopefully he can find the end zone again in the rematch.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #22
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Jets will hopefully start giving Perine more work than Frank Gore this week against the Bills, and Perine did OK in Week 6 at Miami with seven carries for 27 yards, along with two catches for 9 yards on three targets. The Bills have allowed a running back to score in five of six games this year, so hopefully Perine gets his first NFL touchdown this week.
Cole Beasley WR
BUF Buffalo • #11
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Beasley has scored at least 11 PPR points in five games in a row coming into Week 7. The lone game this season where he didn't score at least 11 PPR points was Week 1 against the Jets. But with John Brown (knee) banged up, I expect Josh Allen to lean on Beasley for at least six targets, which he has in all but one game this year. He's worth using as a No. 3 receiver in PPR this week.
Tim Patrick WR
DEN Denver • #81
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Patrick has stepped up with Courtland Sutton (ACL) out and has scored at least 14 PPR points in three games in a row. In a tough matchup at New England in Week 6, he had four catches for 101 yards on eight targets, and he should have similar success against the Chiefs in Week 7. Another strong game for Patrick could vault him into must-start status in all leagues.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #81
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Keenan Allen should be fine in Week 7 against the Jaguars after leaving Week 5 at New Orleans with back spasms. In that game against the Saints, Williams and Justin Herbert got hot as Williams had five catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets, and Herbert went to Williams in some key moments. Hopefully that continues this week, and Williams is worth using as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
KC Kansas City • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
In the first game without Sammy Watkins (hamstring) in Week 6 at Buffalo, Robinson stepped up with five catches for 69 yards on six targets. We'll see if Robinson or Mecole Hardman has the better performance in Week 7 against Denver, but Robinson should now be on your radar if you need a No. 3 receiver in PPR.
CLE Cleveland • #81
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Hooper is finally starting to produce at a high level in his past three games, averaging 11.3 PPR points over that span. He only has one touchdown, so he's better in PPR than non-PPR leagues, but you should be encouraged by his 23 targets during this stretch.
Darren Fells TE
HOU Houston • #87
Age: 34 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Fells will benefit again in Week 7 against the Packers if Jordan Akins (ankle) is out again. Akins has been out the past two games with a concussion, and Fells has eight catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets over that span. The Packers just allowed a touchdown to Gronkowski in Week 6, and Fells could find the end zone again this week.
DFS LINEUPS
DraftKings
QB: Joe Burrow (vs. CLE) $5,500
RB: Alvin Kamara (vs. CAR) $7,900
RB: Aaron Jones (at HOU) $7,200
WR: Terry McLaurin (vs. DAL) $5,800
WR: Tyler Boyd (vs. CLE) $5,400
WR: Christian Kirk (vs. SEA) $4,900
TE: Hunter Henry (vs. JAC) $4,500
FLEX: D'Andre Swift (at ATL) $5,400
DST: Chargers (vs. JAC) $3,400
I like the opportunity for Burrow to have a big game against the Browns, and I'll stack him with Boyd here. I also like McLaurin a lot against the Cowboys, and I love Kirk going against the Seahawks.
At running back, it's hard not to love playing Kamara and Jones in the same lineup, and Swift makes for a quality flex play against the Falcons. I also love having Henry in this lineup against the Jaguars.
The Chargers DST should also do well against Jacksonville, and I'm excited about the potential of this team.
FanDuel
QB: Deshaun Watson (vs. GB) $8,000
RB: Aaron Jones (at HOU) $8,500
RB: Kareem Hunt (at CIN) $7,100
WR: Kenny Golladay (at ATL) $7,600
WR: Will Fuller (vs. GB) $6,900
WR: Tyler Boyd (vs. CLE) $6,000
TE: Hunter Henry (vs. JAC) $5,800
FLEX: Justin Jackson (vs. JAC) $6,100
DEF: Washington (vs. DAL) $3,800
I'll stack Watson and Fuller here, and I would love to play Brandin Cooks as well given the upside for this Houston passing attack against Green Bay. A great scenario for this lineup would be Jones doing damage on the ground, and Watson and Fuller chasing points.
I'm going to play Boyd and Henry here like I did in the DraftKings lineup, and I like Hunt as a No. 2 running back against the Bengals. Jackson makes for an excellent flex option at his price, and hopefully he's successful again in the second game without Austin Ekeler (hamstring).