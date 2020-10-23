Watch Now: Week 7 Starts and Sits: WR's ( 1:51 )

It's always a good start to the week when two recommended sleepers in Start 'Em & Sit 'Em deliver on Thursday night. That was the case for Carson Wentz and Boston Scott against the Giants.

Wentz had his second game in a row with 30-plus Fantasy points after he had 359 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception, along with 14 rushing yards and a touchdown, in the Eagles' 22-21 victory. And Scott had 12 carries for 46 yards, as well as three catches for 46 yards and a touchdown on five targets, in place of the injured Miles Sanders (knee).

Two other players I wish I recommended Thursday were Sterling Shepard and Richard Rodgers. For Shepard, he returned from a four-game absence with a toe injury and finished with six catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. He could emerge as a low-end starter in all leagues moving forward and will be a popular waiver wire addition for Week 8. His roster percentage on CBS Sports is 27 percent.

Rodgers stepped up with Zach Ertz (ankle) and Dallas Goedert (ankle) both on injured reserve with six catches for 85 yards on eight targets against the Giants. Rodgers could be a good streaming option again in Week 8 against Dallas, and he's rostered in just 4 percent of leagues. The Eagles have a bye in Week 9, and Goedert could be back in Week 10. But Rodgers could be helpful as long as he's starting for Philadelphia.

Now, with Thursday behind us, let's take a look at other sleeper options for this week, and hopefully they'll be as successful as Wentz and Scott. And we have DFS lineups for you to use on DraftKings and FanDuel.

The FFT crew breaks down the Thursday night game, starts, sits and the latest developments impacting Week 7 on the Fantasy Football Today podcast. Follow all of our podcasts and subscribe here.

Week 7 Preview Sleepers

Quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater QB CAR Carolina • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -7 O/U 51 OPP VS QB 25th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats PAYDS 1676 RUYDS 121 TD 7 INT 5 FPTS/G 18.5 Bridgewater struggled against the Bears as expected last week with eight Fantasy points, but he averaged 27.0 Fantasy points in the two games prior to Week 6. I expect another 20-point outing against the Saints, who have allowed every opposing quarterback this season to score at least three touchdowns. And this is a revenge game for Bridgewater going against his former team. Kyle Allen QB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -PK O/U 45 OPP VS QB 28th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 13% YTD Stats PAYDS 354 RUYDS 15 TD 3 INT 1 FPTS/G 14.8 If you're desperate for someone in a two-quarterback or Superflex league, consider Allen this week with his matchup against the Cowboys. He just scored 19 Fantasy points against the Giants in Week 6, and Dallas has allowed four of six quarterbacks this season to score multiple touchdowns. Drew Lock QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -9.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 12th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats PAYDS 425 RUYDS 4 TD 1 INT 2 FPTS/G 5.8 Lock is another desperation play in a two-quarterback or Superflex league, but he could be useful this week against the Chiefs now that Noah Fant (ankle) is expected to play. With Fant, Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy, Lock finally has playmakers at his disposal to help him in what could be a comeback effort against Kansas City. And the Chiefs have allowed five total touchdowns to Derek Carr and Josh Allen in their past two games.

Running backs James White RB NE New England • #28

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF NE -2 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 4th RB RNK 25th ROSTERED 76% YTD Stats RUYDS 51 REC 18 REYDS 133 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.1 White has been great the past two games against Kansas City and Denver with 15 catches for 103 yards on 17 targets, and he should continue to be a valuable weapon for Cam Newton this week. While he doesn't have a touchdown yet this year, White is worth starting in all PPR leagues as at least a flex given his involvement in the passing game. Chase Edmonds RB ARI Arizona • #29

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -3.5 O/U 56 OPP VS RB 5th RB RNK 29th ROSTERED 80% YTD Stats RUYDS 118 REC 19 REYDS 135 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.4 Edmonds watched as Kenyan Drake went off against the Cowboys in Week 6 and only had six total touches (one catch), but I expect his involvement in the passing game to increase this week given the expected game flow against Seattle. The Seahawks are also among the league leaders in receptions allowed to running backs, and Edmonds had 10 catches on 12 targets in two games prior to Week 6. Zack Moss RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ BUF -11.5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 28th RB RNK 38th ROSTERED 69% YTD Stats RUYDS 58 REC 3 REYDS 16 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.5 The Bills will hopefully give Moss more work now that he's back from the toe injury that sidelined him for three games prior to Week 6, and Devin Singletary wasn't dominant in Moss' absence. Moss also scored in Week 1 against the Jets on a reception, so hopefully he can find the end zone again in the rematch. Lamical Perine RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #22

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -11.5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 17th RB RNK 43rd ROSTERED 31% YTD Stats RUYDS 83 REC 4 REYDS 8 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.6 The Jets will hopefully start giving Perine more work than Frank Gore this week against the Bills, and Perine did OK in Week 6 at Miami with seven carries for 27 yards, along with two catches for 9 yards on three targets. The Bills have allowed a running back to score in five of six games this year, so hopefully Perine gets his first NFL touchdown this week.

Wide receivers Cole Beasley WR BUF Buffalo • #11

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ BUF -11.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK 39th ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 17 REYDS 194 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.3 Beasley has scored at least 11 PPR points in five games in a row coming into Week 7. The lone game this season where he didn't score at least 11 PPR points was Week 1 against the Jets. But with John Brown (knee) banged up, I expect Josh Allen to lean on Beasley for at least six targets, which he has in all but one game this year. He's worth using as a No. 3 receiver in PPR this week. Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -9.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 32nd ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 29 REYDS 310 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.6 Patrick has stepped up with Courtland Sutton (ACL) out and has scored at least 14 PPR points in three games in a row. In a tough matchup at New England in Week 6, he had four catches for 101 yards on eight targets, and he should have similar success against the Chiefs in Week 7. Another strong game for Patrick could vault him into must-start status in all leagues. Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC LAC -7.5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 89% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 22 REYDS 209 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.2 Keenan Allen should be fine in Week 7 against the Jaguars after leaving Week 5 at New Orleans with back spasms. In that game against the Saints, Williams and Justin Herbert got hot as Williams had five catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets, and Herbert went to Williams in some key moments. Hopefully that continues this week, and Williams is worth using as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Demarcus Robinson WR KC Kansas City • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN KC -9.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 21 REYDS 119 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.2 In the first game without Sammy Watkins (hamstring) in Week 6 at Buffalo, Robinson stepped up with five catches for 69 yards on six targets. We'll see if Robinson or Mecole Hardman has the better performance in Week 7 against Denver, but Robinson should now be on your radar if you need a No. 3 receiver in PPR.

Tight ends Austin Hooper TE CLE Cleveland • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CLE -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 27th TE RNK 9th ROSTERED 70% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 33 REYDS 205 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.1 Hooper is finally starting to produce at a high level in his past three games, averaging 11.3 PPR points over that span. He only has one touchdown, so he's better in PPR than non-PPR leagues, but you should be encouraged by his 23 targets during this stretch. Darren Fells TE HOU Houston • #87

Age: 34 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -3.5 O/U 57 OPP VS TE 8th TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 34% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 19 REYDS 205 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.8 Fells will benefit again in Week 7 against the Packers if Jordan Akins (ankle) is out again. Akins has been out the past two games with a concussion, and Fells has eight catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets over that span. The Packers just allowed a touchdown to Gronkowski in Week 6, and Fells could find the end zone again this week.

Week 7 Preview DFS LINEUPS

DraftKings

QB: Joe Burrow (vs. CLE) $5,500

RB: Alvin Kamara (vs. CAR) $7,900

RB: Aaron Jones (at HOU) $7,200

WR: Terry McLaurin (vs. DAL) $5,800

WR: Tyler Boyd (vs. CLE) $5,400

WR: Christian Kirk (vs. SEA) $4,900

TE: Hunter Henry (vs. JAC) $4,500

FLEX: D'Andre Swift (at ATL) $5,400

DST: Chargers (vs. JAC) $3,400

I like the opportunity for Burrow to have a big game against the Browns, and I'll stack him with Boyd here. I also like McLaurin a lot against the Cowboys, and I love Kirk going against the Seahawks.

At running back, it's hard not to love playing Kamara and Jones in the same lineup, and Swift makes for a quality flex play against the Falcons. I also love having Henry in this lineup against the Jaguars.

The Chargers DST should also do well against Jacksonville, and I'm excited about the potential of this team.

FanDuel

QB: Deshaun Watson (vs. GB) $8,000

RB: Aaron Jones (at HOU) $8,500

RB: Kareem Hunt (at CIN) $7,100

WR: Kenny Golladay (at ATL) $7,600

WR: Will Fuller (vs. GB) $6,900

WR: Tyler Boyd (vs. CLE) $6,000

TE: Hunter Henry (vs. JAC) $5,800

FLEX: Justin Jackson (vs. JAC) $6,100

DEF: Washington (vs. DAL) $3,800

I'll stack Watson and Fuller here, and I would love to play Brandin Cooks as well given the upside for this Houston passing attack against Green Bay. A great scenario for this lineup would be Jones doing damage on the ground, and Watson and Fuller chasing points.

I'm going to play Boyd and Henry here like I did in the DraftKings lineup, and I like Hunt as a No. 2 running back against the Bengals. Jackson makes for an excellent flex option at his price, and hopefully he's successful again in the second game without Austin Ekeler (hamstring).