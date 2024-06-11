Pineiro (hamstring) is participating in practice Tuesday at June minicamp, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Pineiro, who missed the final two games of Carolina's 2023 season due to a hamstring injury and has remained away from offseason activities while seeking a new contract, is now present at team facilities and appears healthy. Undrafted rookie Harrison Mevis is also present as an option to take reps in mandatory minicamp. Pineiro is currently heading into the final season of his two-year, $4.1 million contract, and he converted 25 of 29 field-goal attempts across 15 games last year.