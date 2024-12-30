Pineiro missed his lone field-goal attempt while converting on both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 48-14 loss to the Buccaneers.

Pineiro missed a kick for the second consecutive week in Sunday's blowout loss, pulling a 53-yard attempt wide left right before halftime. The 29-year-old has been fairly accurate this season but has struggled from distance, having now converted on just six of nine kicks from beyond 40 yards. Pineiro's final opportunity to score in the Panthers' 2024 campaign will come in the Week 18 matchup in Atlanta.