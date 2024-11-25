Pineiro converted on all four of his field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Chiefs.

Pineiro has now made 16 of his 17 field-goal tries on the season, with his lone miss occurring in the Week 5 loss to the Bears. The 29-year-old has also remained perfect on extra points through 12 weeks, converting on all 18 of his attempts. Pineiro's next opportunity to score for the Panthers will come in Week 13, when the Buccaneers visit Carolina.