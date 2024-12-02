Pineiro converted on three of his five field-goal attempts while making both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the Buccaneers.

Pineiro hadn't missed a kick since the Panthers' Week 5 loss to the Bears before missing field goals of 38 and 45 yards in the first half of Sunday's overtime loss. The third-year Panther has now converted on 86.4 percent of his field-goal attempts (19 of 22) this season while remaining perfect on point-after tries (20 of 20). He'll look to bounce back from a poor Week 13 performance next Sunday when the Eagles host the Panthers.