Severson notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Severson has two goals and five assists over eight contests in December as he continues to chip in solid offense from the blue line. The 30-year-old defenseman is up to 17 points, 53 shots on net, 56 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 30 outings this season. He doesn't have a power-play point yet, but he is occasionally in the mix for time on the second unit, which gives him a little more potential among depth blueliners in fantasy.