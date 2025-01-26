Severson notched an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Severson has earned three helpers and a plus-6 rating over his last nine games. He was scratched a couple of times earlier in January, but it appears he's no longer at a high risk of that happening, especially if the Blue Jackets continue to dress seven defensemen. Severson has 20 points, 73 shots on net, 79 blocked shots, 33 hits and a plus-5 rating across 47 appearances this season, though he's been in a bottom-four role lately.