Severson notched an assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

Severson has five assists and a plus-3 rating over 17 appearances since the start of February. The 30-year-old has been rooted on the third pairing, though he's also started to pick up some power-play time over the last week. The defenseman has 25 points, 86 shots on net, 101 blocked shots, 41 hits, 39 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 66 contests overall. It's a pretty typical year for Severson, who has enough time to challenge for the 30-point mark but will probably fall just shy of it for the second season in a row.