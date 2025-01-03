Lankinen stopped 13 of 15 shots he faced in relief of Thatcher Demko (back) in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kraken.

Lankinen squandered a two-goal lead in the third period, but he stepped up in overtime and turned aside all three Seattle attempts in the shootout. The 29-year-old entered the game just before the midway mark in the second period after Demko's back started to give him trouble. It's probable Lankinen will start Friday versus his former team, the Predators -- if the Canucks have to call up a goalie from AHL Abbotsford, likely Arturs Silovs, it would require a trip from Laval, Quebec, where the minor-league team is scheduled for road games Friday and Saturday. Lankinen is now 15-6-4 with a 2.60 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 25 appearances, his most games played in three years.