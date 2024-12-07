Desharnais notched an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and four blocked shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Desharnais helped out on Brock Boeser's second-period tally, which sparked the Canucks' comeback effort. The assist was Desharnais' first point since Oct. 26. The 28-year-old defenseman has had the first chance to fill the lineup spot vacated by Filip Hronek (lower body), who is likely out until late January. Desharnais is at two helpers, 11 shots on net, 13 PIM, 20 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 15 appearances, and he'll likely be limited to shutdown minutes in a bottom-four role.