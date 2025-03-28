Desharnais (upper body) is questionable for Saturday's clash against the Rangers, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports Friday.

Desharnais was able to play through his upper-body injury Thursday versus Toronto, but coach Ryan Warsofsky cautioned that it's a fairly significant issue, so the 28-year-old might need to sit out Saturday. Desharnais has three assists, 45 PIM, 87 hits and 83 blocks in 51 appearances between Vancouver, Pittsburgh and San Jose in 2024-25. The Sharks might need to recall a defenseman because Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body) is also questionable, while Henry Thrun (upper body) and Jan Rutta (lower body) are expected to miss the upcoming game.